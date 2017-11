11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Georgia Appeals Panel Orders Summary Judgement In Premises Liability Suit

ATLANTA - A Georgia appellate panel on Nov. 16 reversed an order from a trial court denying summary judgment to a hospital in a premises liability suit after finding that a man who slipped on ice in the parking lot of the hospital did not show that the hospital had actual knowledge of the danger (St. Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta Inc. v. Gardner Sewell Hall, et al., No. A17A0824, Ga. App., 3rd Div., 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 569).