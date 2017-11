11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - West Virginia High Court Affirms Summary Judgment In Medical Malpractice Suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia's high court on Nov. 17 unanimously found that a lower court did not err in granting summary judgment to a hospital and one of its doctors because the statute of limitations had expired before the plaintiffs filed suit (Donna Parsons, et al. v. Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital, et al., No. 16-1178, W.Va. Sup. App., 2017 W. Va. LEXIS 939).