11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Class Certification Not 'Ripe' For Decision In Drinking Water Case, Judge Says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A federal judge in Indiana on Nov. 16 ruled that a group of plaintiffs asserting claims of personal injury from exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE), vinyl chloride, benzene and other chemicals is not entitled to class certification (Opal Millman v. United Technologies Corporation, et al., No. 16-312, N.D. Ind.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 189638).