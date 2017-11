11-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - EPA Ordered By Judge To Respond To Group's Permit Petition By Jan. 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency must respond to Sierra Club's petition asking the agency to object to a proposed operating permit for a power plant in Tennessee by Jan. 31, a federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled Nov. 17 in granting the group's motion for summary judgment (Sierra Club v. Scott Pruitt, No. 17-906, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190374).