11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Truth In Lending Act Section Applies To Untimely Claim For Relief

SEATTLE - Although borrowers filed their notice of an intent to rescind their loan under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) within the required three-year statute of limitations, a Washington federal judge on Nov. 16 found that their claims for declaratory and injunctive relief and damages were all time-barred (Jerry Hoang, et al. v. Bank of America, N.A., et al., No. 17-0874, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190088, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190088).