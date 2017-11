11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Asbestos Claimants' Committee Named For Bestwall's Chapter 11 Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina federal bankruptcy judge on Nov. 16 appointed the Official Committee of Asbestos Personal Injury Claimants in the new Chapter 11 case of Bestwall LLC, selecting one of three claimants who requested to sit on the committee in addition to the nine claimants proposed by the U.S. bankruptcy administrator (In re Bestwall LLC, No. 17-31795, W.D. N.C. Bkcy.).