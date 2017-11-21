11-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Claim Seeking Coverage For Air Ambulance Transport Remanded To Plan Administrator

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California federal judge on Nov. 16 remanded an insured's claim seeking coverage for almost $500,000 incurred for the transport of her daughter from a hospital in Mexico to a hospital in Seattle by air ambulance because the plan administrator did not consider all of the available information before denying the claim on the basis that the air transport was not for an emergency (Aviation West Charters LLC, d/b/a Angel Medflight v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co., No. 16-436, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190114).