11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New York High Court Reverses Barring Of Derivative Claims By Reinsurer's Shareholder

NEW YORK - The New York Court of Appeals determined Nov. 20 that a lower court erred in its application of a rule under Cayman law barring a reinsurer's shareholder from bringing derivative claims against the reinsurer, its directors and its affiliates (Paul Davis v. Scottish Re Group Ltd., et al., No. 111, N.Y. App., 2017 N.Y. LEXIS 3277).