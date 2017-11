11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Delaware Federal Magistrate Judge: Don't Dismiss Patent Case Against WhatsApp

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware federal magistrate judge on Nov. 20 recommended that allegations that WhatsApp Inc. infringed two electronic messaging patents should proceed, rejecting a request for dismissal on grounds of patent ineligibility (TriPlay Inc. v. WhatsApp Inc., No. 13-1703, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 191330).