Mealey's Labor & Employment - Fact Issues Exist On Cause Of Claimant's Disability, 11th Circuit Panel Says

ATLANTA - The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 17 remanded a disability claimant's suit after determining that a district court erred in granting summary judgment in favor of the insurer because genuine issues of material fact exist regarding the cause of the claimant's disability and whether the plan's pre-existing conditions exclusion applies (Kristian Horneland v. United of Omaha Insurance Co., No. 16-16935, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 23129).