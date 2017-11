11-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Offset Was Not Abuse Of Discretion, 9th Circuit Panel Says In Affirming

SAN FRANCISCO - A disability plan administrator did not abuse its discretion in offsetting a claimant's long-term disability (LTD) benefits to account for Social Security disability income (SSDI) benefits that she receives for her dependents, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Nov. 17 in affirming a district court's ruling for the plan (Susan Rene Jones v. Life Insurance Company of North America, et al., No. 16-16172, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 23244).