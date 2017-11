11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Amended Class Complaint Filed Over Fraudulent TurboTax Filings

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the wake of orders partly dismissing their claims and compelling arbitration of some parties' claims, the plaintiffs in a putative class action against Intuit Inc. filed an amended complaint in California federal court Nov. 17, restating negligence and unfair competition claims related to the filing of fraudulent tax returns by criminals that exploited purported lax security in Intuit's TurboTax software (In re Intuit Data Litigation, No. 5:15-cv-01778, N.D. Calif.).