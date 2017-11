11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Companies: Fracking Plaintiffs 'Take Liberty With The Facts' In Disposal Lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Hydraulic fracturing companies on Nov. 16 filed a brief in Arkansas federal court contending that residents who have sued them alleging property damage as a result of the companies' disposal of fracking waste "consistently take liberty with the facts to add more baseless sanctions noise to this case" (Bobbie Hill, et al. v. Southwestern Energy Co., No. 12-500, E.D. Ark.).