11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Asks Government To Explain Objection To Email Keyword Search Order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Responding to the U.S. government's objection to a court-imposed requirement that keyword searches be utilized in searching email accounts targeted by warrants, an Alabama federal judge on Nov. 17 directed the government to submit a brief explaining the search framework it would rather use (In re Search of Information Associated with 15 Email Addresses Stored at Premises Owned, Maintained, Controlled or Operated by 1&1 Media, Inc., et al., No. 2:17-cm-03152, M.D. Ala.).