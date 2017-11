11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - California Appeals Court Reinstates Man's Defects Claim Over Plumbing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California appeals panel on Nov. 16 reversed a trial judge's decision to award summary judgment to a general contractor accused of construction defects, holding that the man should be allowed to present evidence to demonstrate that his allegations of defectively installed plumbing are timely (Michael Letourneau v. Turner Construction Company, No. D071680, Calif. App., 4th Dist., 1st Div., 2017 Calif. App. Unpub. LEXIS 7847).