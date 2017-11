11-21-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Chicago Files Notice Of Intent To Sue U.S. Steel Over 2 Spills

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Rahm Manuel announced Nov. 20 that the city filed a notice of intent to sue U.S. Steel for contamination to drinking water as a result of two spills from the company's Portage, Ind., facility that reached Lake Michigan earlier this year.