11-21-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Resolves Motions To Exclude Testimony, Evidence In Reinsurer, Insurer Dispute

UTICA, N.Y. - In a dispute over a $325 million settlement of asbestos claims, a New York federal judge on Nov. 16 addressed a number of motions filed by an insurer and a reinsurer to preclude expert testimony and certain arguments from trial (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., No. 09-00853, N.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 189911).