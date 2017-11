11-22-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Uber Announces Massive Data Breach, Hit With Class Complaint

LOS ANGELES - The same day Uber Technologies Inc. revealed in a Nov. 21 statement that it had experienced a data breach in late 2016, a class action complaint was filed against the ride-hailing firm in California federal court, alleging negligence, invasion of privacy and unfair competition (Alejandro Flores v. Rasier LLC, et al., No. 2:17-cv-08503, C.D. Calif.).