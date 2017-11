11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 9th Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of TILA, FDCPA Claims Against CitiMortgage

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 17 affirmed a district court's decision granting summary judgment for a mortgage lender, finding that a claim for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) asserted by borrowers was time-barred and that the lender was not a debt collector within the meaning of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) (Bessie Lee-Freitas Pregana v. CitiMortgage Inc., et al., No. 15-15906, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 23234).