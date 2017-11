11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Dismisses UCL, HBOR Foreclosure Claims For Failure To Oppose

SAN DIEGO - After a borrower failed to respond to motions filed by lenders and loan servicers to dismiss claims related to an alleged wrongful foreclosure, a California federal judge on Nov. 20 dismissed his claims for violation of California's unfair competition law, negligence and other claims (Mark Burchard v. Quality Loan Service Corporation, et al., No. 17cv1780, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 191737).