11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Geo. V. Hamilton Continues Plan Discussions With Asbestos Claimants

PITTSBURGH - Negotiations between Chapter 11 debtor Geo. V. Hamilton Inc. and asbestos claimants on the company's proposed plan of reorganization continue, with the parties scheduled to file a report on their progress within a week, according to a Pennsylvania federal bankruptcy judge's Nov. 17 minute order (In re Geo. V. Hamilton, Inc., No. 15-23704, E.D. Pa. Bkcy.).