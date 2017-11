11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 3rd Circuit Affirms Ruling In Favor Of Insurer In Superstorm Sandy Dispute

PHILADELPHIA - The Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 17 affirmed a district court's summary judgment ruling in favor of an insurer in a Superstorm Sandy coverage dispute after determining that the insurer fulfilled the requirements of accord and satisfaction when it sent its insureds a check representing payment for the insureds' losses (Anna Cranmer, et al. v. Harleysville Insurance Co., et al., No. 17-1596, 3rd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 23187).