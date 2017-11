11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Faulty Work Claims Against Insured Are Not Covered, Georgia Federal Judge Says

ATLANTA - A homeowner's negligence claims arising out of an insured contractor's faulty workmanship are not covered under a commercial general liability insurance policy, a Georgia federal judge ruled Nov. 17, granting summary judgment to an insurer (Allstate Insurance Co. v. Adrianna Luu, et al., No. 17-312, N.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190983).