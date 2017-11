11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Strikes Third-Party Witness Testimony In Insurer, Reinsurer's Coverage Dispute

UTICA, N.Y. - Before trial in a dispute over a $325 million settlement of asbestos claims, a New York federal judge on Nov. 21 granted an insurer's request to strike a reinsurer's submission of deposition testimony in another case by a third-party witness as inadmissible hearsay (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., No. 09-00853, N.D. N.Y.).