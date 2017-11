11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - No Coverage Owed For Underlying Suits Alleging Statutory Violations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An insurer has no duty to defend its insured in two underlying class actions alleging violations of the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) because the business liability policy's statutory violation exclusion clearly bars coverage, a North Carolina federal judge said Nov. 17 in granting the insurer's motion for judgment on the pleadings (Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. v. Ted A. Greve & Associates, P.A., et al., No. 17-183, W.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190603).