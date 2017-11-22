11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Company's Claims In Trade Secrets, Copyright Suit Survive Motion To Dismiss

SHERMAN, Texas - A company has properly stated a claim for relief in seeking declaratory relief against several former employees and its direct competitor for alleged trade secret misappropriation and patent and copyright infringement, among other things, and its claims under the Copyright Act provide a federal district court with federal question jurisdiction, a federal judge in Texas ruled Nov. 20 in denying the defendants' motion to dismiss (Performance Pulsation Control Inc. v. Sigma Drilling Technologies LLC, et al., No. 17-0450, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 191530).