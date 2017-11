11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Vacates Relief, Orders New Trial On Patent Damages

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Although affirming a California federal judge's determination that various claims of a capacitor patent are not indefinite under Section 112 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 112, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 21 reversed an award of lost profits and grant of permanent injunctive relief in the case (Presidio Components Inc. v. American Technical Ceramics Corp., Nos. 16-2607, -2650, Fed. Cir.).