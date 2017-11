11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Microsoft Seeks Inter Partes Review Of Remote Control Zoom Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a Nov. 17 petition for inter partes review (IPR) by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Microsoft Corp. challenged the patentability of seven claims of a patented remote control with an auto-zoom feature, which allows for easier button selection on a touch screen (Microsoft Corp. v. Koninklijke Philips N.V., No. IPR2018-00185, PTAB).