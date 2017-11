11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - On Remand, Texas Federal Judge Won't Dismiss Copyright Infringement Claim

HOUSTON - In a Nov. 21 ruling, a Texas federal judge interpreted the phrase "lawfully made under this title" as it appears in Section 109 of the Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. 109, to mean "that a copy is lawful if it was made in the United States in compliance with Title 17 or in a foreign country in a manner that would comply with Title 17 if United States copyright law applied" (Geophysical Services Inc. v. TGS Nopec-Geophysical Services, No. 14-1368, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 192803).