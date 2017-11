11-22-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Finds Hong Kong Forum No Longer Exists, Refuses To Compel Arbitration

LOS ANGELES - After finding that an agreement to arbitrate an employment dispute in Hong Kong involved a forum that is no longer available, a California federal judge on Nov. 17 refused to compel arbitration of the dispute (Alexander Mirza v. Cachet Hotel Group Limited Cayman L.P., et al., No. 2:17-CV-07140, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 190833).