11-22-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Groundwater Class Action Should Stay In Federal Court, Magistrate Judge Says

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A magistrate judge in New York federal court on Nov. 20 issued a report and recommendation denying remand of a groundwater contamination class action to state court, determining that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that a sufficient number of class members are citizens of the state of New York (Isaac Green, et al. v. The 3M Company, et al., No. 17-2566, E.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 192795).