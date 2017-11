11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Indiana Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Medical Malpractice Suit

INDIANAPOLIS - A panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals on Nov. 21 affirmed summary judgment as to causation in favor of a couple who sued a doctor who allegedly failed to properly treat a woman's ankle pain because the doctor did not raise a genuine issue of fact (Edward E. Bell M.D. v. Joan Barmore, et al., No. 22A01-1706-CT-1368, Ind. App.).