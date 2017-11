11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - N.M. Appeals Court Orders Directed Verdict Be Vacated In Medical Malpractice Suit

SANTA FE, N.M. - In a split decision, the Arizona Supreme Court on Nov. 20 affirmed a lower appellate court's decision to reverse a stipulated directed verdict in a medical malpractice suit after finding that the statute of repose expired in the suit where a woman claimed that her doctor failed to warn her about a mass which led to ovarian cancer (Sara Cahn v. John D. Berryman M.D., No. S-1-SC-35302, N.M. Sup., 2017 N.M. LEXIS 91).