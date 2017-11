11-22-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Rehearing Sought Of 2nd Circuit Ruling In Barclays Securities Lawsuit

NEW YORK - Rehearing of a Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel's ruling affirming a federal district court's grant of class certification in a securities lawsuit is necessary because the panel's ruling is in conflict with U.S. Supreme Court and federal circuit court precedent, defendants argue in a Nov. 20 petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc (Joseph Waggoner, et al. v. Barclays PLC, et al., No. 16-1912, 2nd Cir.).