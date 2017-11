11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Court Finds Bank's Demurrer To UCL, TILA Claims Was Properly Sustained

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California appeals court on Nov. 21 found that a trial court properly sustained a bank's demurrer as to numerous claims asserted by former property owners, including claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), finding that the claims were properly dismissed without leave to amend (Dwayne Patrick Dumalanta, et al. v. OneWest Bank, N.A., No. H043002, Calif. App., 6th Dist., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 7984).