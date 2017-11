11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insolvent Insurer Had No Duty To Reimburse Hospitals, Virginia High Court Finds

RICHMOND, Va. - Governing contractual provisions did not obligate an insolvent insurer to reimburse hospitals for legal fees and costs that they incurred in separate proceedings, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Nov. 22 (Appalachian Regional Healthcare, et al. v. Jacqueline K. Cunningham, et al., No. 161767, Va. Sup., 2017 Va. LEXIS 167).