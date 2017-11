11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Issues Of Fact Related To Roof Collapse Preclude Summary Judgment, Panel Majority Says

CLEVELAND - The majority of an Eighth District Ohio Court of Appeals panel on Nov. 22 determined that a trial court erred in granting an insurer's motion for summary judgment because genuine issues of material fact exist related to coverage under the policy's collapse provisions (Intergroup International Ltd. v. Cincinnati Insurance Cos., No. 105290, Ohio App., 8th Dist., Cuyahoga Co., 2017 Ohio App. LEXIS 5099).