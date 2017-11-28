11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: No Coverage For Claims Alleging HIV Infection From Adult Film Work

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal judge on Nov. 27 found that the State Insurance Compensation Fund has no duty to defend against underlying claims that adult film stars became infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) while they were performing in films that were being produced by the insured, finding that the non-intentional tort claims are preempted by the exclusive remedy provision of workers' compensation and the intentional tort claims are barred under a policy exclusion (Seneca Insurance Company Inc. v. Cybernet Entertainment LLC, et al., No. 16-06554, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 194441).