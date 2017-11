11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New Mexico Federal Judge Says Bifurcation Of Bad Faith Counterclaims Is Warranted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico federal judge on Nov. 22 granted an insurer's motion to bifurcate and stay discovery of extracontractual claims because the interests of judicial economy and judicial efficiency favor bifurcation as the bad faith counterclaim alleged against the life insurer is dependent upon the outcome of the insurer's declaratory judgment claim (New York Life Insurance Co. v. Roger Saul, et al., No. 17-621, D. N.M., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 193210).