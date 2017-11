11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Plaintiffs Seek Extension On Discovery Of Class Policies In Reinsurance Fraud Scheme

BALTIMORE - In an alleged life insurance fraud scheme that shifted debt to reinsurers, a class of plaintiffs on Nov. 21 asked a Maryland federal court to extend the relevant time period for discovery as to 11 class policies experiencing an 2015 cost of insurance (COI) increase (Richard Dickman, et al. v. Banner Life Insurance Co., No. 16-192, D. Md.).