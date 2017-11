11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Sides With Petitioner, Deems 10 Claims Unpatentable

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A challenge by EMC Corp. of a multiprocessor system patent was successful on Nov. 24, when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed in a final written decision that 10 claims would have been obvious to a person of skill in the art (EMC Corporation v. Intellectual Ventures II LLC, No. IPR2016-01106, PTAB).