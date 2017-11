11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Hospital Says Economic Loss Doctrine Bars Data Breach Negligence Claim

PITTSBURGH - In a Nov. 27 brief, a Pittsburgh area hospital asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to affirm rulings by a trial and appeals court that a negligence suit brought after a breach of its network is precluded by the economic loss doctrine due to the attenuated nature of the claimed damages, as well as the lack of a statutory duty to provide foolproof protection of electronically stored information (ESI) (Barbara A. Dittman, et al. v. UPMC, et al., No. 43 WAP 2017, Pa. Sup.).