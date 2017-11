11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Starbucks Meal Break Class Suit Survives Dismissal Motion Despite Delay In Service

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Nov. 21 declined to dismiss a class suit challenging Starbucks Corp.'s meal break practice despite a months-long delay in serving the summons on the defendant, finding that the delay was not so long as to warrant dismissal (Kileigh Carrington, et al. v. Starbucks Corporation, et al., No. 16-3074, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 192892).