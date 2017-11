11-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Action Arose At Asbestos Exposure, Before Statute Of Repose, Maryland Court Told

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The state's statute of repose acts prospectively and does not cover exposures occurring before enactment, and its "improvement to real property" language cannot possibly be interpreted as covering the asbestos dust in a man's lungs, a woman told Maryland's top court on Nov. 21. Oral arguments are scheduled for Dec. 1 (June Diane Duffy, et al. v. CBS Corp., et al., No. 41 September Term, 2017, Md. App.).