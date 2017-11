11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - California Appeals Court Affirms Dismissal Of Landscape Company From Defects Suit

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A trial court judge did not err when dismissing a landscaping company from a construction defects suit because it was not properly served within three years of the filing of the initial complaint, a California appeals panel ruled Nov. 27 (On Seacoast Homeowners Association v. Pacific Green Landscape, No. D069840, Calif. App., 4th Dist., 1st Div., 2017 Calif. App. Unpub. LEXIS 8048).