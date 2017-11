11-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Finds Jurisdiction Lacking In Asbestos Bowling-Shoe Product Case

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A distributor's sale of a bowling ball product in North Carolina does not create jurisdiction absent evidence that the manufacturer specifically targeted the state, a North Carolina federal judge held Nov. 21 (Vickie Young, et al. v. American Talc Co., et al., No. 13-864, M.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 192356).