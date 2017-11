11-28-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - City Sufficiently States Public Nuisance Claim For PCB Contamination, Judge Says

SAN DIEGO - The city of San Diego has standing to bring a nonrepresentative public nuisance claim against Monsanto Co. over polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) contamination, a federal judge in California ruled Nov. 22, holding that the city sufficiently alleged that its municipal storm water system has been adversely affected by the presence of the chemical (City of San Diego, et al. v. Monsanto Company, et al., No. 15cv578, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 193570).