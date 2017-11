11-28-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Constitutionality Of Inter Partes Review Procedure Debated By Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a case that could upend the landscape for patent litigants globally, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Nov. 27 in a dispute over the constitutionality of inter partes review (IPR) proceedings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO's) Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene's Energy Group LLC, No. 16-712, U.S. Sup.).