11-30-2017 | 17:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Diabetic Test Strip Class Action Transferred, Joins Insulin Class Actions

SEATTLE - A federal lawsuit alleging collusion between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and diabetic test strip manufacturers was transferred Nov. 28 from a Washington federal court to a New Jersey federal court to join other lawsuits alleging collusion between PBMs and insulin makers (Jeanine Prescott, et al. v. CVS Health Corporation, et al., No. 17-803, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 195188).