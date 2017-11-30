11-30-2017 | 17:01 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Amazon Fulfillment Center Fails To Provide Full Pay, Breaks, Class Suit Alleges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Sacramento fulfillment center for Amazon.com regularly schedules employees to work shifts that are 10 hours or longer and fails to provide the workers with pay for their entire shifts and a third rest break, one of the employees alleges in a class complaint filed Nov. 27 in the Sacramento County Superior Court, alleging various state law violations, including violation of the unfair competition law (UCL) (Romeo Palma, et al v. Golden State FC, LLC dba Amazon.com, et al., No. 34-2017-00222744-CU-OE-GDS, Calif. Super., Sacramento Co.).